Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP) Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the alleged military brutality on some residents of Garu in the Upper East Region.

The lawmaker in a statement has said the attack is “barbaric and unacceptable in today’s Ghana.”

A joint military and National Security forces on Sunday stormed the communities following an attack on five National Security personnel deployed to the area on a counter-terrorism assignment.

The National Security Ministry giving its account of the incident said the operation was to retrieve the AK 47s the youth had fired at their personnel and to arrest the perpetrators.

However, a group of irate youth attacked the National Security operatives and chased them into Tempane police station until they were rescued by the Ghana Armed Forces.

But Mr Ayariga is demanding a full-scale inquiry into the issue.

According to him, he was involved in a discussion with the Minister for National Security a few days earlier about some national security operatives who had been stopped in Garu and handed over to the police.

In this regard, the former Information Minister has said if the incident is a retaliation by the soldiers, this will be most unfortunate and unacceptable in today’s Ghana.

“The National Security Minister has to get to the bottom of the matter and hold the military personnel involved in this dastardly act accountable,” parts of his statement read.

Meanwhile, many men in the areas have reportedly fled their homes to seek refuge in the forest, and the Garu District Hospital has been inundated with severe injury cases.

Garu and Tempane MPs, Albert Alalzuuga Akuka and Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu have also condemned the brutal attack on their constituents.

The MPs expressed solidarity with affected constituents and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Below is Mr Ayariga’s statement: