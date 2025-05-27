Parliament to probe COVID-19 funds, Agyapa and PDS scandals – Ayariga

Parliament’s second meeting will prioritize accountability, with a series of investigations into past financial scandals.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga announced that the Majority Caucus will spearhead efforts to probe COVID-19 expenditure, the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, and the $190 million Power Distribution Services (PDS) scandal.

“There must be consequences for brazen plunder of public resources,” Ayariga told the House.

“The gravest danger to our democracy is impunity.”

He added that Parliament will demand regular updates on the activities of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), particularly regarding the $20 billion in financial crimes currently under review.

Ayariga also criticised the previous administration’s reliance on sole-sourced contracts and pledged a comprehensive review of procurement practices.

He stressed that the investigations are not driven by revenge, but rather by the need to “restore integrity and justice to public finance management.”

The Majority Caucus, according to him, also intends to hold the Office of the Special Prosecutor accountable.

“We will adopt U.S.-style committee hearings to unravel systemic corruption,” Ayariga stated.

“This House will not stand idle while public funds are looted with impunity.”

Source: Ernest Arhinful