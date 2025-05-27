GAUA-UDS declares indefinite strike

The University for Development Studies (UDS) branch of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has declared an indefinite strike effective May 27, 2025.

The strike is in protest of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s (GTEC) decision on April 28, 2025, to stop the payment of office-holding allowances to GAUA-UDS members serving in management and leadership positions at the University for Development Studies.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale, the spokesperson, Juliana Abilla Buame, stated that the directive, issued without consultation or engagement with GAUA-UDS, undermines long-established conditions of service and violates the principles of fairness, dialogue, and mutual respect.

She expressed disappointment that GTEC would issue a new directive overturning its own earlier decision without recourse to engagement and dialogue with the affected parties. Notably, GTEC had approved the offices with headships in a letter dated September 18, 2023.

Ms. Juliana Abilla said the withdrawal of the office-holding allowances has severely affected 108 members of GAUA-UDS.

“The withdrawal of the office holding allowances has severely affected one hundred and eight (108) members of GAUA-UDS. Indeed, with this heartless withdrawal of allowances, some members of the GAUA-UDS would not be able to subsist until the next salary payday.

“In the wake of this development, GAUA-UDS held an emergency meeting on Monday, 26th May, 2025 with its members, and the resolution was that, in the face of the bad-faith action by GTEC, effective today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, GAUA-UDS has withdrawn all services and responsibilities until the directive to withhold the allowances is withdrawn, the withheld allowances are paid, and a Ministerial Committee set up to develop officeholding and a framework for the payment of officeholding position allowances and other matters concerning the welfare of our members.”

She emphasised that the strike will remain in force until the said directive is withdrawn, the withheld allowances are restored and paid, and constructive dialogue is initiated to resolve the matter in good faith.

She explained that the strike action would gravely affect the ongoing examination at the University.

“We are hosting all the booklets they use for the examinations. We also monitor all the examination halls to be sure they are set for the exams,” she said.

Source: Martina Bugri

ALSO READ: