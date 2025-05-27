Gov’t reintroduces school selection before BECE

“Parents are encouraged to seek guidance from their child’s junior high school authorities when filling out the school selection forms. It is crucial that parents take an active interest in this process, as the choices made will determine the senior high school their wards attend after completing basic education,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister also cautioned that headteachers and teachers are not allowed to complete selection forms on behalf of students without parental consent.

“Importantly, no headteacher or teacher is permitted to complete the selection form on behalf of a student without the explicit consent of the parent or guardian. The form must be signed by the parent or guardian and submitted to the headteacher of the candidate’s junior high school,” he emphasized.

Coordinator of the Free SHS (FSHS) Secretariat, Sena Okity-Duah, also shared further details of the process.

She said candidates are required to select seven schools in total — five main choices and two alternatives. The five main schools must be listed in order of preference, with at least three being boarding schools and the remaining two as day schools.

She clarified that candidates are not allowed to select more than one Category A school or more than two from Category B. However, all five main choices may come from Category C if necessary.

