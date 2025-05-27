School selection for 2025 BECE candidates begins

The Ministry of Education, through the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat, has begun the school selection process for 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

The exercise, which kicked off on Tuesday, May 27, will end on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Coordinator of the Free SHS (FSHS) Secretariat, Sena Okity-Duah, announced this at a press conference, highlighting new guidelines for the process.

She noted that the policy requiring school selection before the BECE, which was abandoned in recent years, has now been reinstated.

According to Madam Okity-Duah, teams from the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service and the Free SHS Secretariat will embark on nationwide sensitisation activities on the new selection procedures.

“Candidates are required to select seven schools in total — five main choices and two alternatives — and these must be done in order of preference,” she said.

Out of the five main choices, at least three must be boarding schools, while the remaining two should be day schools.

Candidates are permitted to choose Category B and C schools as either day or boarding options.

However, the new guidelines strictly prohibit candidates from selecting more than one Category A school and not more than two schools from Category B.

While students may select schools from Category C, they are not allowed to choose all five main options from that category.

“Once a candidate is placed in a selected school, that choice cannot be changed,” Madam Okity-Duah emphasized.

She further stated that candidates interested in pursuing pure TVET programmes must select five institutions across Categories A, B, and C, either as day or boarding.

Similarly, students aspiring to careers in fields such as engineering, medicine, or space science are encouraged to select STEM-based schools across all categories.

Meanwhile, she urged parents to be actively involved in the selection process, as their signatures will be required before submission.

“The school selection form must be signed by a parent or guardian and submitted to the headmaster of the candidate’s junior high school. Parents must also keep a copy of the completed form for reference,” she added.

