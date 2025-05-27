Mahama Ayariga hails NDC’s economic reset; says “Forsonnomics is working”

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has credited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government with engineering one of the fastest economic recoveries in Ghana’s recent history.

Delivering the opening statement in Parliament, Ayariga said the country is witnessing “a national awakening” under President John Mahama, marked by a strengthening cedi and declining inflation.

He singled out Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for special praise, coining the term “Forsonnomics” to describe Ghana’s new economic direction.

“Our cedi has appreciated 24.1% against the US dollar since January 2025,” Ayariga stated. “This isn’t just statistics—it’s translating into real relief for Ghanaian families.”

He indicated that fuel prices and transport fares have dropped significantly across the country, with imported food prices also declining.

The economic turnaround, he noted, was made possible through swift legislative action during the first session of Parliament.

Key reforms included the scrapping of the e-levy, carbon tax, and VAT on insurance. The Majority also led efforts to restructure gold mining levies and ensure full allocations to the education and health sectors.

“Ghana is being reset again,” Ayariga declared, crediting the recovery to the Majority’s bold and resolute governance.

As Parliament begins its second meeting, the Majority Leader urged Members of Parliament to stay committed to fiscal discipline, private sector revitalization, and economic consolidation.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “But it is the people’s renewed confidence that truly tells the story of our recovery.”

Source: Ernest Arhinful