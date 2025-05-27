‘I don’t consider myself an icon’ – Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is an indisputable cultural icon, so it was only natural that the 10-time Billboard Hot 100-topping artist was honoured with the ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, May 26.

But it seems that the Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer isn’t entirely sold on this whole “icon” business.

“No disrespect in any way, I don’t consider myself an icon,” Jackson said while holding an award that stated otherwise on the Fontainebleau Las Vegas stage.

“My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music and dancing, and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.

“My story, my family’s story, it’s truly an American story,” she added earnestly. “This would have only happened in America. The one thing I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others, to artists, to follow their dreams and succeed.”

If anyone needed some inspiration, they needn’t look further than her pre-speech performance at the 2025 AMAs.

As the spoken word intro to “Control” played over the speakers, Janet and her dancers hit the stage and kicked off her performance with “Someone to Call My Lover,” her sweetly come-hither 2001 single from All For You; after that, she segued into the sexy, slammin’ title track (and Hot 100 No. 1) from that album, executing some confident choreography while her dancers, wearing tank tops or little other than their tats, supported her ably.

With glitzy fountains erupting behind her, the Vegas vibes were in full effect – no surprise, considering that Jackson is in the midst of a residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

After thanking her staff, her management, her dancers, producers, musicians, fans and many more folks who have helped her decades-long career, Jackson left the audience with these words: “Keep God in every part of your life, because that’s where He wants to be.”

