The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sent a message of caution to parents and Junior High School (JHS) graduates in the selection of Senior High Schools (SHS).

Despite the good news that comes with the selection of schools this year, parents have been advised to take a keen interest in the selection process.

According to the Director-General of the GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, some parents and students have over the years been negligent.

A situation he says accounts for the annual challenges associated with school placements.

“We don’t want the situation where parents will come and complain about the placement of their wards with the excuse that the school authorities made the selection. Ask for help where necessary,” he cautioned.

He made the clarion call when speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as part of sensitisation programmes by the GES in the ongoing school selection processes.

He indicated that students have the opportunity to choose five schools as it has been but, the fourth school is now day school and the fifth a compulsory TVET school.

He stressed the students, upon selecting the schools, must be willing to attend the school, adding it is perceived to be the person’s choice that was why it was chosen.