Parents have been advised to take a keen interest in the selection of schools for their wards who will be writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this year.

In this regard, the selection of schools for BECE candidates will start on September 21, 2020, to the end of October after the exam.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, told Adom News‘ Reporter Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa that COVID-19 has obstructed the calendar of the Ministry, hence the decision to let candidates select schools of their choice after the exam.

Challenges of school placement have led to parents and guardians crowding at the Independence Square which is dedicated as Solution Centre to address the challenges pupils face during Computerised School Selection Placement.

As BECE starts on Monday, September 14, Mr Obeng-Fosu said measures have been put in place to ensure that this year’s placement is incident-free. He added that training has been given to Education Directors who are going to sensitise both stakeholders to ensure that candidates choose schools based on their academic strength.

A total of 531,705 candidates, made up of 269,419 males and 262,286 females, are expected to write the BECE.

The candidates are from 17,440 schools and they will write the examination at 2,007 centres throughout the country.

He indicated that candidates have the opportunity to choose five schools as it has been but, the fourth school is now compulsory and must be a TVET one.

Mr Obeng-Fosu said that it is now government policy to ensure that pupils who are interested in skills development are given the go-ahead to gain the knowledge for entrepreneurial agenda.