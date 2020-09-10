NHYIRA FM and LUV FM have launched their exclusive radio coverage of the 2020/2021 English Premier League season.

The Kumasi-based outfits have secured the rights to cover the upcoming season with all activities ranging from live radio commentary, interviews, previews, promotions and events associated with the best league in the world, the Premier League.

These two stations have earned the cliché for being the hub of Premier League football in the Ashanti region and continue to hold that platitude for the next year.

The launch took place in the studios of Nhyira 104.5FM on Nhyira Power Sports anchored by Moses Antwi Benefo on Wednesday at 11:am in Kumasi.

Nhyira FM, LUV FM and their partners, in collaboration with Talksport UK, have renewed their relationship that will enable the live broadcast of the Premier League.

Speaking at the launch on the Nhyira Power Sports, Programmes Manager, Benjamin Fiifi Ocran said LUV FM and Nhyira FM will be the home of Premier League after securing ultimate radio rights for the Ashanti region.

“As ultimate rights holders, it makes it illegal for any other radio station, both English and Akan, to broadcast the English Premier League commentary in Ashanti. We secured the rights to bring back the ecstasy for our audience. We will have PL Roadshows and promotions that will have our listeners winning prizes as they listen to coverage with commentary and informed analysis,” he said.

Marketing manager for the Nhyira FM and LUV FM, Isaac Antwi thanked the sponsors who made it possible to secure the rights and called for more companies to sponsor the coverage.

“I welcome all companies willing to sponsor the live coverage and all other events associated with the Premier League. We spent a lot in securing the rights and we may not even cover the cost but for the sake of mutual benefit and our listeners, we want you to come on board so we combine our efforts and give great value for the resources that will be invested,” he noted.

The main season starts on September 12 with Fulham and Arsenal playing the first fixture of the new campaign at 11:30am.

NHYIRA FM and LUV FM have their coverage of the 2020/2021 Premier League sponsored by Rockcare Clinic, Amuzu Herbal Clinic and Kennedy Digital Satellite.