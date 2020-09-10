A 28-year-old man has allegedly defiled his three daughters including a nine months old baby.

The suspect, according to reports, was arrested following a report lodged by his wife.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Elekahia, Port Harcourt in Rivers State in Nigeria on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Chairman of the Civil Rights Council, Rivers State chapter, Prince Wiro confirmed this to the media.

He said the other victims are three and five years.

The distraught mother said medical test conducted on the children by the Doctors Without Borders confirmed that there was penetration and their hymens tampered with.

She also claimed that the older girls revealed that their father had been molesting them.

The suspect, it was gathered, was dragged by youth from his home at Boms Street and handed over to the Elekahia police station.

A senior police officer, who spoke on anonymity, said the matter would have been charged straight to court so that the suspect can be remanded in prison custody if not for the COVID-19 pandemic and non-admittance of new inmate prisons.