“Let your goals be limitless” – KETASCO girls inspired by ‘I AM HERE’ scholarship launch

In a moment that blended deep emotion with bold vision, the President and Founder of Global Bridge Holdings Company Limited, Mr. Ishmeal Kwawununu, returned to his alma mater, Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), not just to give back—but to light the path for the next generation of female leaders.

Launching the I AM HERE Scholarship, Mr. Kwawununu’s words ignited hope and ambition in the hearts of many. “This scholarship is more than financial aid—it is a beacon of belief. It says to every brilliant, determined girl in this school: We see your light, and we are here to help it shine even brighter,” he said to thunderous applause.

He spoke passionately about the transformative power of education, especially for young women. “When you empower a young woman, you don’t just change her life—you change the world around her,” he declared. “We want to ensure that lack of resources never silences potential.”

Targeting students in science, business, technical, vocational, and general arts disciplines, the scholarship is a commitment to nurture excellence, leadership, and innovation. But to Mr. Kwawununu, it’s also a spiritual and moral mission—rooted in the African philosophy of Sankofa: “to go back and fetch what is good.”

“Success is not only about rising,” he said, “but about reaching back. That’s why I am here—not because I had to, but because I wanted to. This school made me who I am. I owe it to you—to stand with the next generation being nurtured in these classrooms.”

To the young girls in the audience, his message was clear and powerful: “Let your minds be bold, let your goals be limitless, and let your actions be purposeful. The road ahead may not be easy, but it will be worth it.”

Supporting this bold vision was Claudia C. Pinder, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Global Bridge Holdings, who outlined the scholarship’s foundational values. “The I AM H.E.R.E Foundation was built on the critical pillars of success, grounded in faith—faith in the ability of girls to rise above obstacles, to lead, and to change their communities.”

She described the scholarship as a “bridge to opportunity and transformation,” stressing that the nurturing spirit of women remains central to any meaningful growth. “This is not just about support,” she said, “it’s about creating catalysts for change—young women who will contribute meaningfully to their fields and drive development across Ghana and beyond.”

The launch brought visible excitement to KETASCO’s female student body. Many of the girls, some from economically challenged backgrounds, were moved to tears and shared how motivated they now felt to strive harder.

“This gives me hope,” one student said. “It tells me that no dream is too big.”

With the I AM HERE Scholarship, Global Bridge Holdings has set a precedent for purpose-driven philanthropy—one that not only uplifts individual students but sparks a wider movement for inclusion, ambition, and nation-building through education.

As the sun set over the KETASCO campus, one thing was certain: the light in those girls had been seen—and now, with the right support, it will shine far beyond the school’s walls.

Source: Ivy Setordjie