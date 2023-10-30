The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has closed its investigation into corruption allegations levelled against former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The investigation was triggered by an exposé against him titled Galamsey Economy by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tigereye PI firm.

A 13-page document signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said the office although Mr Boahen engaged in influence peddling, he didn’t engage in any actual criminal activity that warrants its action.

Though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act.

The report has therefore stated those alleged crimes can be handled by the Attorney-General.

“On that reckoning, the Special Prosecutor directs the closure, at this time, of the investigation in respect of allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences involving Charles Adu Boahen contained in the investigative documentary titled: ‘Galamsey Economy’ published by Tiger Eye P.I. The investigation may be re-opened should the circumstances and further facts so dictate,” parts of the report read.

Mr Boahen was captured on tape saying that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors.

Dr Bawumia however, disassociated himself from the claims and Mr Boahen was later sacked by President Akufo-Addo, who referred the claims to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

Below is the OSP’s full report: