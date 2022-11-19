Executive Director of the Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA), has suggested Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, must recuse himself from investigating dismissed Minister of State of the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Sulemana Braimah has argued Mr Agyebeng was once a personal lawyer and co-founder of a law firm with Anas which puts him in a conflict of interest situation.

Therefore, he [Kissi Agyebeng] should not be personally involved with investigations.

He has suggested that the investigations be handed over to the Deputy Special Prosecutor with Mr Agyebeng publicly announcing his non-involvement.

“It is my conviction that it will be in the interest of both the OSP and the nation, for Kissi Agyebeng as SP to make it publicly known that he is personally recusing himself from the investigations related to the allegations of corruption from Anas’ work.

“The Deputy SP can be made to lead the investigations on the allegations against Charles Adu Boahen from Anas’ publication,” he wrote.

Mr Braimah raised these concerns in a Facebook post following a directive by President Akufo-Addo for Mr Agyebeng to investigate the embattled Minister in an alleged influence peddling.

The President’s directive is in connection with investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest work, Galamsey Economy in which Mr Boahen used Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s name to cut deals.

ALSO READ:

Galamsey exposé: More woes for Adu Boahen as Special Prosecutor takes over investigations

Galamsey exposé: Adu Boahen reacts after his dismissal

But Mr Braimah has questioned “Can and should the defender and partner of the accuser be the ones to investigate the accused? Kissi Agyebeng should just recuse himself and must do so publicly.”