President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has assured that the Black Stars will give off their best in all games throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

He was addressing tens and thousands of Ghanaian football fans who thronged the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Doha to welcome the Black Stars to Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

Mr Okraku was in the company of Vice President Mark Addo who doubles as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, H.E. Mohamed Noureddine Ismail – Ghana’s Ambassador to Qatar, and Kwasi Agyemang- Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

“Let me say that I am touched, I am touched and I am humbled by this amazing show of support, not only to my leadership but to the team called Black Stars. I understand clearly that you guys have been here for hours waiting to receive your team,” he said.

“We thank you. Indeed, the Black Stars have arrived, and the atmosphere that we witnessed has pushed the adrenaline levels of each one of us, including that of the players. And you could see clearly on the faces of the boys that they appreciate what you guys have done and it is something that we will not take for granted.

“Clearly if you look at what happened yesterday in the friendly game and what you guys have shown today, our boys will be very motivated to go all the way in this World Cup.

“What I can say for a fact is that we have brought to you 26 Warriors. And these boys – our Warriors will give off One billion percent in all the games throughout this period. In saying this, let me say thank you to my big brother Mohamed Noureddine Ismail – the Ambassador, the staff of the Ghana Embassy, and all of you.

“I say one thing to everybody each time we meet and I would like to repeat it today: I say God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong,” he added.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal in a Group H encounter at the 974 stadium on Thursday, November 24 before taking South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.