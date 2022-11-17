Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu, says Ghana will be looking for revenge against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s hope of becoming the first African country to play at the semifinal of the World Cup was halted by the South American side during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after being knocked out from the competition in the quarterfinal stage.

Luis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header with his hands late in extra-time – an advantage which was missed by Asamoah Gyan, with Ghana going on to lose on penalties.

However, the four-time African champions will face Uruguay in this Mundial in Qatar in their second group game.

And Salisu, who is expected to play a crucial role for the team in the Asian country, is calling for revenge against the South American side who have won the World Cup twice.

“Ghanaians are looking forward to that game because we are going for revenge,” he told Southampton’s media team.

“I’m also looking forward to the game and I need to be with my country and fight for my country. I think I’m part of the revenge.

“When we played against Uruguay at the [2010] World Cup, Ghana was the best African team at that World Cup and that memory inspires me.”

The 22nd edition of the world’s biggest football tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.