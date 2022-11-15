Ghana coach, Otto Addo is relishing a tough clash against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Addo, who is combining his role as a talent manager at Borussia Dortmund with the national team job, will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

With Ghana aiming to improve on their performance after exiting the group phase in Brazil in 2014, Addo says the game will determine Ghana’s chances.

“We’re going up against three strong opponents and we could lose all three games or win all three. It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team,” Addo told Fifa.com.

READ ALSO

“Every single game is different and the first match will be decisive. The subsequent games depend on the first one. If we lose, we need to be more attacking in the second match, but if not we can set ourselves up differently.”

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Otto Addo has named his official 26-man squad for the tournament scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.

The Black Stars have opened camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday, The team will be tested against Switzerland on November 17 before they arrive in Doha on November 19.