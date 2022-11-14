Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has officially named his 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori have all missed the squad due to injuries.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, has been named in the final squad for the tournament.
Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has also been named in the final squad.
Full Squad below:
- Lawrence Ati-Zigi
- Ibrahim Danlad
- Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
- Denis Odoi
- Tariq Lamptey
- Alidu Seidu
- Daniel Amartey
- Joseph Aidoo
- Alex Djiku
- Mohammed Salisu
- Baba Rahman
- Gideon Mensah
- Andre Ayew
- Thomas Partey
- Elisha Owusu
- Salis Samed
- Mohammed Kudus
- Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
- Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
- Kamal Sowah
- Fatawu Issahaku
- Osman Bukari
- Inaki Williams
- Antoine Semenyo
- Jordan Ayew
- Kamaldeen Sulemana
Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi today and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.
The Black Stars, who are making their fourth World Cup appearance, will arrive in Doha on November 19.
Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.
Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.
The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
