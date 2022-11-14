Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has officially named his 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori have all missed the squad due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, has been named in the final squad for the tournament.

Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has also been named in the final squad.

Full Squad below:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ibrahim Danlad

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Denis Odoi

Tariq Lamptey

Alidu Seidu

Daniel Amartey

Joseph Aidoo

Alex Djiku

Mohammed Salisu

Baba Rahman

Gideon Mensah

Andre Ayew

Thomas Partey

Elisha Owusu

Salis Samed

Mohammed Kudus

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Kamal Sowah

Fatawu Issahaku

Osman Bukari

Inaki Williams

Antoine Semenyo

Jordan Ayew

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi today and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth World Cup appearance, will arrive in Doha on November 19.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

