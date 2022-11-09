Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.

The reigning African Cup of Nations champions who are making their third World Cup appearance has been housed in Group A against host country, Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands.

The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane and Chelsea duo of Edward Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will be leading the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the mundial.

Other stars included in the list are Idrissa Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr, Keita Balde and Boulaye Dia.

Senegal will hope to make impact at tournament considering the squad depth at the moment.

The Teranga Lions are one of the three African countries to have made quarter final berth at the World Cup.

Below is the final 26-man squad for Senegal: