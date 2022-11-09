Nigerian artiste Kizz Daniel honored the memory of Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi, when he ordered his fans to observe a minute silence during his concert.

The artiste, who was billed to entertain fans at his sold-out Afro classic show in the United Arab Emirates, started the concert with a brief memorial for the late three-year-old.

“I love you, may you rest in peace,” he said as he orders the thousands of fans gathered to turn on their phone lights to mimic a candle light vigil.

His supportive fans were in a somber mood and paused all activities to commiserate with the grieving celebrity couple.

The fun continued shortly later and his fans had value for their monies with performance of back to back hit songs.

Watch video below: