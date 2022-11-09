A day after refusing to stay out of the classrooms, teachers in public basic schools in the Ashanti Region have joined the nationwide industrial action.

Pupils’ attendance has been affected, with some primary schools recording less than half of their class population.

Out of the over 1,275 pupils at the State Experimental Basic 2, only 250 reported to school on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Authorities of the school, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, indicated that the parents have prevented their wards from going to school until the strike is called off.

However, the authorities said they would be engaging pupils who report to school in class exercises.

“We plan on organising some spelling bee for the students, so they don’t engage in violent activities while they stay on campus. We are hoping some teachers come and help,” they told Luv News.

Meanwhile, second-cycle institutions in the region are divided over the industrial action.

Majority of teachers at Kumasi Academy were seen in class having lessons with their students while Kumasi Secondary Technical School (KSTS) only had Management of the school present on campus.

Teachers at KSTS only checked in at the school without entering any class to teach.

Officials at the school’s administration together with some heads of department facilitated activities on campus by ensuring the students had personal studies.

On Monday, November 7, most of the teachers in the region reported to school, citing their unawareness of the indefinite strike.