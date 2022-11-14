Sacked Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, has denied allegations of influence peddling and using Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s name to receive bribes from investors.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday terminated the Minister’s appointment over the Tiger Eye P.I ‘s exposé titled Galamsey Economy.

But in a Facebook post, Mr Boahen indicated he has not been involved in the act he is being accused of.

This, according to him, follows an attempt to entrap him and others in 2018.

Mr Boahen, has, however, stated he does not want to be a distraction to the government and the Ministry of Finance at this crucial moment and looks forward to a full investigation which he hopes will reveal the crime he has committed.

A yet-to-be-released documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas allegedly captures the embattled Minister asking an investor to pay an appearance fee of $200,000 to enable a meeting between him and the Vice President, Dr Bawumia.

ALSO READ:

Bawumia reacts to alleged $200K appearance fee in Anas’ latest exposé

Galamsey Economy exposé: Why Akufo-Addo sacked Charles Adu Boahen

Mr Adu Boahen also allegedly asked the undercover investor to give Dr Bawumia the promise of employing some of his relatives to accelerate his investment.

Below is the post: