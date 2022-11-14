Outspoken media personality, Bridget Otoo, has waded into the alleged corruption scandal where the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President, Charles Adu Boahen, are cited.

It has been alleged that Mr Adu Boahen revealed to Tiger Eye PI that the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, requires an amount of $200,000 as an appearance fee, as well as promises from an investor that he would get some positions for his siblings before he would get the latter’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

This revelation, according to reports, was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators who posed as businessmen in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Adu Boahen was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President, and the minister responded with those words.

But reacting to this, Bridget Otoo said this particular development clearly spells out President Nana Akufo-Addo’s reason for refusing to sack Mr Adu Boahen and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who, according to netizens, are overseeing a failed economic state.

.@anasglobal has the juice … @MBawumia $200,000 appearance fee.



I didn’t know you played for the black stars to charge appearance fee.



If you want a much quicker response add extra cash for his family! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 14, 2022