President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

This follows a call by Vice President Dr Bawumia who was indicted in Anas Aremayaw Anas’ yet to be aired exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’.

In a statement on Monday from the presidency, the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, said, “after being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.”

The President thanked Mr Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017 and wished him well in his future endeavours.

In the documentary, Mr Adu Boahen is said to have told the undercover investigators that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 token as an appearance fee before meeting with supposed businessmen.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine.

“He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Mr Adu Boahen is alleged to have said.