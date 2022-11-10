Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has stunned her fans with her routine beauty care which leaves her glowing skin.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a video which revealed her flawless skin without makeup.

The video captured the style influencer inside her bathroom as she puts on display some of her favourite skin products.

Miss Appiah gave brief but comprehensive Do-it-yourself tutorials to the delight of fans and followers.

The video has received many laudable comments from fans, with most commenting about her natural looks.

Watch the video below: