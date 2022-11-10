Black Sherif to hold debut concert ‘Mozama Disco’ on December 21

High-flying Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has announced his debut flagship concert, themed ‘Mozama Disco’ slated for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

It will take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Blacko sees Mozama Disco as an art of life for the youth of Ghana and beyond the world.

It is expected to be a combination of various art forms with music and fashion at its heart.

The show will also reflect the diverse backgrounds making up the army of Blacko Tribe.

Mozama Disco is also intended to inculcate a spirit of adventure, cooperation, creation of excellence in the domain of art and culture and feelings of fraternity, patriotism, unity and brotherhood with a power-packed production and visual experience line up of professionals and artistes for your pleasure.

Black Sherif released his much-anticipated album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which is currently enjoying massive streams and good reviews across the digital stream platform spectrum.

