Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has inspired hope and lifted the spirits of musician, Davido‘s fans with a post on social media following the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Pastor Adegboyega says he has reached out to the musician and he is doing well.

The three-old boy died on Monday, October 31, 2022, just five days after his birthday.

Ifeanyi died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home.

The couple travelled for a family gathering to Ibadan on Sunday and left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, nothing has been heard from Davido or his baby mama, Chioma following the tragedy.

Pastor Adegboyega took to his Instagram to share the news as he posts a photo with Davido.

He wrote: Spoke to Davido, the No1 OBO, he is getting stronger, they are both getting stronger.

The man of God posted another message in which he offered a powerful prayer for the bereaved.

He declared: Going to rise from this stronger, more glorious and giving more hope and strength to more people.