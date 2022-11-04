Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed that government has budgeted $14.1 million for the Black Stars’ campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The sector minister made this revelation on Friday on the floor of Parliament.

Ghana’s appearance will cost an estimated 8,166, 200. 00 million USD from the total amount budgeted for the tournament at the group phase.

The Black Stars are also expected to spend $626,400 at the knock-out phase if they are able to finish as one of the top two teams in their group.

At the quarter-final phase, the team’s estimated cost has been pegged at $719,600 which at this stage would have taken Ghana’s entire spending to $9,512,2000.

If the Black Stars are able to make it to the semi-finals, the team’s expenditure will rise from the $9,512,2000 quarter final budget to 14,184, 100.

This means that the amount of money budgeted for the semi-final and the third-place or final game is $4,671,900.

The Black Stars will open camp for the Mundial on November 10 in Abu Dhabi where they they will take on Switzerland in a friendly game on November 17.

Ghana, who have been housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.