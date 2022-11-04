The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced a one-year sponsorship deal with Telecommunications giant MTN as a sponsor of the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The deal which is worth 2 million dollars was announced on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.

In attendance was President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif (Hon.). Others included Executive Council Members Samuel Anim Addo and Nana Sarfo Oduro. Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the GFA, Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, and Kwasi Agyemang, Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

Executives of MTN were led by Chief Executive Officer Serlorm Adedevoh, Noel Kojo Ganson, Chief Commercial Officer, Nana Kofi Asare, Acting Chief Corporate Services Executive, Corporate Communications Manager Efua Falconer, Germain Nartey – Acting Senior Manager – Marketing Communications and Afua Serwaa Boateng – Media Relations Advisor.

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West and Deputy Communications Minister, Hon. George Andah, who is a Member of the Fund Raising Committee was a special guest.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the CEO of MTN – Serlom Adadevoh said the sponsorship is a reinforcement of their faith in the team.

“The passion for the game of football and sports, in general, is very infectious and we are waiting expectantly to watch the games. As a business committed to connecting families, friends, and businesses through cutting-edge digital solutions, we view football as another avenue to connect people. Football reflects what we at MTN describe as Stronger together,” he said.

“To make a team stronger we have to invest and this is why MTN is here today.

“Our sponsorship of the Black Stars is a reinforcement of the faith we have in this nation and everything important to us including our national football assets.

“Today, Qatar 2022 is before us. We believe that our Black Stars deserve all the support they need to excel as they take on the rest of the world. As a network of choice and based on our track record with football sponsorships, we deem it a great responsibility to contribute our quota towards building and investing in a formidable team who will go all out to excel and bring back the joy, excitement, and Unity that football brings to our society,” Serlorm Adedevoh added.