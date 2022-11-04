A 12-year-old-boy has allegedly been shot dead by his uncle in a farm and secretly buried same day under the cover of darkness at Mankuma, a suburb of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region.

Joynews’ sources in the Community revealed that on Sunday, 29th October 2022, the mother of the deceased (name withheld) left him under the care of his (deceased) uncle who later picked him on a motorcycle to the farm with a locally manufactured gun fully loaded.

The statement indicated that the deceased’s uncle later returned home with information that the boy climbed a tree, fell and broke the neck resulting in an instant death.

The corpse, which was later smuggled into town the same day, also as part of cover up by the uncle, was not bathed before burial because the bullets mark that passed through deceased’s back to the neck would have exposed the suspect (deceased uncle).

But Joynews’ checks at the Savannah Regional Police command revealed it had no idea about the incident at Makuma.