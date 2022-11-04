Preparations are underway for the 2022 edition of Adom Praiz, the biggest gospel event on the Ghanaian showbiz calendar.

The Events and Promotions team of The Multimedia Group backed by the necessary technical hands have set up the venue, the Perez Dome at Dzorwulu, Accra, for the mega event.

The 2022 edition of Adom Praiz, which promises to be bigger and better, is set to attract scores of gospel music lovers, worshippers, and various choir groups among others who want to experience a touch of the Holy Spirit through sensational gospel songs.

Headline artiste, Travis Green from the United States and his team touched down in Ghana on Thursday for the much-anticipated event.

The multiple Grammy-nominated gospel artiste has urged patrons to come and experience abundant glory.

This year’s concert, which is the first edition after the coronavirus pandemic, will also witness performances from veteran gospel musicians, Anim Yirenkyi, Jack Alolome, Piesie Esther, and Celestine Donkor among others.

The ever-blissful Multimedia Choir, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Sax Brosah will also grace the stage with spirit-filled ministrations.

The annual musical concert, powered by Adom 106.3FM, has over the years seen some of the world’s biggest music acts including Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, Steve Crown give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.

Tickets are going for GH₵ 100 and GH₵ 150 for couples.