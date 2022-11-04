More than 80% of final-year students of the Ghana School of Law have passed their final exams.

The exams were conducted in July by the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council (GLC) to choose qualified law students to be called to the Ghana Bar.

The IEC is an institution created under the authority of Parliament in 2018 with the sole mandate to conduct and manage entrance examinations for admitting law students and other internal exams taken by the students.

The final results were released on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

According to Citinews, over 80 percent out of the over 800 Part Two Professional Law Course students have passed the exams.

The Professional Law Course students are candidates who started and completed their professional law course on various campuses mandated by the GSL.

Eighteen percent of candidates who sat for the exams have however failed at least one or more of the papers written in July 2022.

Over 60 percent of the successful candidates belonged to the post-call law class which means they are deemed fit to be called to the Ghana Bar to practice law.

Overall, 850 candidates have passed and are fit to be considered for the Ghana Bar on November 11, 2022 provided they have met other requirements demanded by the GSL.

To pass a paper, a candidate must obtain at least 50 percent of the 100 available marks per paper.

In cases where a candidate fails two papers or less, that candidate will be “referred” whereas if a candidates fails three or more papers, the candidate is repeated for the entire class because it is considered as “fail”.

A mere passing of the exams does not grant an automatic right to be called to the Ghana Bar.

After you have passed the exams, the General Legal Council requires that you satisfy the requirement of “Good Character” before you can qualify to be called to the Ghana Bar.