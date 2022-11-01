The fire for this year’s edition of Adom Praiz is already blazing as the organisers have set the pace for a powerful festival.

After two years of running virtual, the show is back with the first-of-it’s kind Adom Praiz festival, elevating the programme from a day show to a two-day show.

The festival, which is aimed at creating awareness ahead of the big day come Friday, November 4 at the Perez Dome, is live at the Multimedia car park.

The open air theatre is filled with Christians who are singing and dancing their hearts off to live band.

Come Friday, the night will be a memorable occasion of prayers, worship and prophetic declarations that will leave audiences spiritually satisfied.

Ticket is selling at the First National Bank branches and the Multimedia offices at GHS 100 single and GHS 150 double

More photos below: