Running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, gave off a powerful sermon when she made a stop at the Perez Dome Chapel.

This was during a thanksgiving service by Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and some party executives on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She spoke of the need for human beings to have fellowship with God, working out their own salvation as the Bible admonishes.

The former Education Minister quoted her Bible verse from Genesis 18 which emphasised on Abraham’s relationship with God, describing it as one of her favourite passages.

“As Christians, we always take our cue from the Bible. I want to refer you to one of my favourite passages. It is this passage in Genesis 18, where God confides in Abraham, that he is going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah.

“But the lesson I am picking from that passage is the closeness, the privilege that Abraham had to have God speak directly to him,” she said.

Going further, she reiterated the need to use opportunities and capabilities for the benefit of others.

“What did Abraham use the opportunity for? He did not use the opportunity for himself. He could have asked for anything but he used that privilege to speak on behalf of others.

“That is what power should be, to return power to the powerless. He used his power of the physical presence of God, to speak for people who didn’t even know that God was about to destroy them because of something they had done wrong,” she admonished.

“May we use our privilege in the service of others, not because they have been able to thank us but because it is right so to do,” she added.