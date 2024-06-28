The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is blaming the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the arrest of 35 Okada riders who accompanied its running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to Abuakwa North in the Eastern region.

The party said the arrest of the 35 okada riders is politically motivated.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Akyem-Tafo, Eastern Region, where a combined team of Police and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) officials from Koforidua conducted the operation.

The riders were apprehended and their motorbikes confiscated on Thursday after joining the campaign event of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

While authorities claim the operation was routine aimed at addressing issues such as unlicensed riders and unregistered motorbikes, Chairman of the Okada Riders Association in the area, David Kwame Akrofi questioned the timing for the arrest.

In support, NDC’s Communications Officer for Abuakwa North NDC, Alhaji Wahab Amadu, directly accused the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, and the NPP parliamentary candidate, Nana Kwame Ampaw Addo Frimpong, of orchestrating the arrests.

He alleged that, this was a deliberate act to disrupt campaign and intimidate NDC supporters.

Alhaji Wahab urged all regional and national NDC executives to intervene and secure bail for the detained riders.

But the NPP has yet to respond to these allegations.

Meanwhile, the detained okada riders remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.