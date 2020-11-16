A wrap of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League matchday one games played on Sunday afternoon.

WAFA 4-3 King Faisal

WAFA came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against King Faisal at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Konadu Yiadom gave WAFA the lead with a header in the 17th minute but King Faisal equalised through Kwame Peprah on the 33rd minute with the first-half ending in a draw.

After the break, debutant Godwin Agbevor scored a brace with striker Daniel Lomotey also on target for WAFA as they led 4-1.

But King Faisal will not go down easily as they got one back on the scoreboard with a fine finish from Wadudu Yakubu.

Some 10 minutes after Peprah found the back of the net again for the second time to set up a tensed finish.

Medeama 1-1 Great Olympics

Medeama were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at home by Great Olympics.

The Mauves and Yellows – one of the favourites for the title – went ahead on the stroke of halftime. Ivorian defender Ali Ouattara found the back of the net with a powerful header.

But Olympics pulled parity in the 72nd minute through Michael Yeboah, who headed in the equaliser.

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 Elmina Sharks

Goalkeeper Razak Issah scored a late free-kick as Dwarfs salvage a point against Sharks in the first central region derby of the season.

Razak scored with less than four minutes to end proceedings.

Dwarfs found themselves in losing position despite taking the lead in the 40th minute. Dennis Korsah-Akoumah scored from the spot.

The lead lasted for a minute as experienced winger Richard Mpong equalised before Ishmael Hammond gave Sharks the lead in the 57th minute.

But in the 86th minute, Dwarfs won a free kick in close to 18-yard box and Razak scored.

AshantiGold 2-2 Karela United – Obuasi

A pulsating game between AshantiGold and Karle United ended 2-2 at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

Karela made a great start with Diawisie Taylor scoring in the 4th minute, however, the Miners took control after 20th minute and deservedly scored.

The goal came from Appiah Maccarthy, whose free-kick deflected kindly into the net. Then, in the 45th minute, Hans Kwofie headed in the second after he was left unmarked in the box.

Karela were the better side after the break and it didn’t take long for them to equalise. Samuel Ofori scored from close range in the 59th minute.

Both teams created decent chances but could not find the net again as the match came to an end.

Full-time results:

Asant Kotoko 1-1 Eleven Wonders

[Kwame Poku, Prince Okraku]

Ashanti Gold 2-2 Karela United

[Appiah McCarthy, Hans Kwoffie || Diawisie Taylor, Samuel Ofori]

Medeama 1-1 Great Olympics

[Ali Ouattarra Issouf, Michael Yeboah]

WAFA SC 4-3 King Faisal

[Konadu Yiadom, Godwin Agbevor, Daniel Lomotey (2×) ||Kwame Peprah, Yakubu Mohammed, Kwame Peprah]

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 Elmina Sharks

[Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, Razak Issah || Richard Mpong, Ishmael Hammond]

Legon Cities 1-1 Berekum Chelsea – Saturday

[Jonah Attuguaye || Stephen Amakonah]