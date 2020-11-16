Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central is not surprised at the resignation of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Rather, he said he feels vindicated after he was lampooned by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for criticising his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Amidu, also known as Citizen Vigilante, resigned on Monday, November 16, 2020, three years after his appointment.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he cited among others frustration in the discharge of his duty as reason for his decision.

His resignation, Mr Amidu added, is to enable the President “to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Mr Agyapong said he sees himself as a prophet of God.

“Truth will kill me; when I criticised the appointment, my own party people insulted me and now see,” he said.

The Assin Central MP said he saw Mr Amidu’s appointment as the biggest mistake made by President Akufo-Addo.

“Martin Amidu is a wounded lion who was going to turn his guns at us but some NPP members were jubilating when he was appointed. Well, I’m not surprised,” Mr Agyapong added.