The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of pin codes for about 16,155 teachers for the 2020/2021 service year.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, Mustapha Ussif, it requested all prospective service personnel to log unto the secretariat’s website, www.nss.gov.gh to access their pin codes with the respective school index numbers and date of birth.

They will further be expected to pay GH¢40.00 at any Agricultural Development Bank branch nationwide.

It added payment through MTN mobile money of GH¢41.00 is also allowed, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to help reduce human contact.

It, however, cautioned that prospective personnel are expected to register not later than Monday, November 30, 2020.

