Social media users have fallen in love with Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel‘s latest post.

Mzbel has taken to Instagram to flaunt her elderly son, who she describes as the only love she is 100% sure of.

One of the photos captured Mzbel in a red long dress as she gives off a wild pose with one leg on a balustrade.

Mother and son in another photo serving family goals saw the latter share passionate a peck as he rocks a black and white tracksuit.

The photos have generated massive reactions with many commending the duo on their family ties.

Watch the photo below: