Singer Mzbel has shared an ultrasound picture of her pregnancy after she suffered miscarriage on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

It is unclear how many months the songstress carried the baby because her recent social media posts didn’t give her out with a baby bump.

With emojis of tears and heartbreaks, the mother of one son wrote: You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart. 😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏾💔 24/10/2020.

Check out the pregnancy scan below: