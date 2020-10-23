Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has replied Beyoncé’s mother after she slammed her for calling out her daughter to lend her voice to #EndSARS campaign.

The entertainer begged Beyoncé to lend her highly recognised platform to Nigerians in screaming against the ongoing police brutality.

In an Instagram live session, she reminded Beyoncé of how her ‘Black is King’ album was celebrated in Nigeria and how a Nigerian [Wizkid] also made the album sell in the world’s most populous black nation.

However, Tina Knowles descended on Miss Savage and told her that her daughter, Beyoncé, is not her [Tiwa’s] political leader.

Her response came after Nigerians called Beyoncé a cultural vulture who only preys when she stands to benefit.

When it was brought to her knowledge how Beyoncé’s mum lashed her, Miss Savage simply wrote “we all have mothers oh”.