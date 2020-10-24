by Multimedia Group Limited

Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, the Eastern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, on 23rd July 2019 during the “Badwam” Show on Adom TV stated that Dr. Stephen Opuni, a former CEO of COCOBOD, “withdrew almost $400 million…[and] used part of the money to organize a press soiree and to construct cocoa roads that have been taken away by dwarfs.”

MULTIMEDIA GROUP LIMITED, OWNERS AND OPERATORS of Adom TV cannot confirm the veracity of these allegations and regret that Adom TV published and publicised these unsubstantiated allegations.

MULTIMEDIA hereby completely, unconditionally and unreservedly retract the statements made against Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni by Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang on Adom TV and unreservedly apologize to Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni for any harm, damage or injury caused to his hard-won reputation.

Signed

Abdulai Awudu, General Manager – Adom media – Multimedia Group Limited