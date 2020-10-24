It was a moment of mixed feelings when the mortal remains of the late mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Victoria Agbotui, arrived at the State House.

Amid dancing and singing coupled with a display by pallbearers clad in Ghana Air force uniform her remains were ushered into the funeral groups.

Madam Agbotui’s body was brought to the forecourt of the State House for a filing past.

A non-denominational Church Service immediately followed with the final interment to take place at her hometown, Dzelukope in the Volta Region.

Madam Agbotui died on September 24, shortly after her 101st birthday.

Sources close to the Rawlings’ family said she had been quite unwell for some time.

She was Head of the Catering Department at the presidency during former President Rawlings’ era.

