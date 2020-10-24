One of the musicians, who was all over the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020, Ras Kuuku, after he won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year 2020, has finally been spotted in the United States of America (USA).

After winning the award, Ras Kuuku toured many parts in the region with it – market places, ghettos, bus stations among other places he believed his fans resided.

At a point, it was even reported by Adomonline.com that Ras Kuuku’s award got stolen during one of his tours and was later recovered by a good Samaritan who returned it to him.

This time around, he has shared a photo of himself with one USA Customs and Border Protection officer with the caption:

First Shot 🔥🔥🔥 USA Koti (police) endorse it.

