Paul Ofori Amoah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Agona West has been accused of attempting to assassinate fellow PC and Member of Parliament, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

He has been charged with abetment to commit crime, to wit murder, and preparation to commit a crime.

Mr Amoah, who has been interrogated by the Central Regional Police, has confessed to police that he was the person who issued cheques found on the suspects who were arrested in a hotel.

The statement of offence noted: “Aiding and abetting of activities of political vigilante group contrary to regulation 4 of ACT 999 (2019).”

