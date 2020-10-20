The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Agona West, says his party’s parliamentary candidate is not capable of plotting an assassination.

Paul Ofori Amoah, the NDC PC for Agona West has been accused of attempting an assassination on fellow PC and Member of Parliament, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

Mr Amoah who is currently being interrogated by the Central Regional Police has confessed to police that he was the person who issued cheques found on the suspects who were arrested in a hotel.

Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong giving a brief on the case said the four suspects, Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea, and Dauda Fatau were picked up by the police at a hotel in Swedru after they received a formal complaint from the MP over a plot to assassinate her.

According to DSP Irene Oppong’s briefing, the police retrieved items such as knives, cutlass, lighter and two packets of rizzler, as well as two opened-cheques for GHS 5,000 each.

Reacting to the developments on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, however, Maxwell Kofi Quist – the NDC Constituency Chairman said the development was just a move by the MP to disgrace his PC, Mr Amoah.

“Cynthia Morrison knows clearly that she won’t win the December election so, in order to get rid of my PC, she decided to come up with such stories just to disgrace him. I know Paul and I know he can’t kill anyone,” he said.

Mr Quist declined further comments on the matter, saying the police were looking into the matter and he trusted them to do a good job.

