Popular Kumawood actor, Andrew Ntul Mensah, also known as ‘Scorpion GH‘, who was shot by armed robbers has recounted the incident.

He was attacked in his house at Aburaso New Site near Kumasi in the Ashanti region at about 2:40 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The actor who is steadily recovering from the shooting incident, speaking in an interview with colleague actor, Kwaku Manu said the incident appeared to him as a dream.

Scorpion who bemoaned why anybody will attempt to take his life disclosed he has never, at any point in life, engaged anyone in a brawl.

“Whenever I remember what happened to me, it was like a dream. I slept around 12 am on that fateful day and I don’t think these people were armed robbers because of the way they were pushing our door amid the firing of gunshots.

“My landlord tried fighting back but they told him in the face they came for me [Scorpion] and not him and the struggle continued for over 30 minutes,” he narrated.

He explains they finally broke the door and was about entering the room but for the safety of his family, he had to meet them outside.

“I attacked the one firing the shots and it was someone I could easily kill but I resisted and they fired the first bullet but that did not prevent me from fighting back for over 10 minutes when they fired the second bullet,” he said.

In the midst of the chaotic scene, Scorpion noted he managed to take his family to a safe haven on the blind side of the ‘assassins’ and went on to seek help to be taken to the hospital.

“I felt the edge to hold on for medical attention because I was of a strong conviction my life won’t end this way and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in a towing car,” he added.

Watch the video below: