Diminutive Kumawood actor, Mohammed Boniface, widely known as Kompany, has sadly recounted how his addiction to drugs has ruined his career.

Despite the numerous support he had from colleagues to help him grow in the industry, Kompany says he couldn’t focus because he had other priorities.

“I was so lucky to get some celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown who was eager to help me in the industry but I was lazy and stubborn because of my addiction to drugs.

“I have regretted all the bad decisions I took at the peak of my career and it is all because I chose friends and drugs over my career,” he recounted in an interview with blogger Osei Kwadwo Ambassador.

According to him, he now regrets his actions as he could have been on a different level because a lot of these helpers were persistent.

“It got to a point my godmother Nana Ama Mcbrown will call me for a movie shoot but I will not get time to go because I chose my friends and drugs over acting,” he said.

Due to his insolence, Kompany says life has become difficult for him as he wasted the little money he had back in the day.

He is at the moment unable to cater for his mother who has gone blind and urgently requires surgery, hence has to depend on the benevolence of fans and colleagues.

Kompany, who wished he could turn back the hands of time, stated he would not have missed any given opportunity that would have come his way.

“If I have the opportunity to change time and destiny, I would have grabbed all the wasted opportunities but since I don’t have that power, I have stayed away from all bad friends to focus on life.

“I want to take this opportunity to apologise to Nana Ama Mcbrown and all the industry players to forgive me because I know my actions hurt majority of them,” he sadly stated.