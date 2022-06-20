Veteran Ghanaian actor, George Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Paa George, has revealed he has 11 more years to live on earth.

The timeline, he said, is not as a result of any medical condition but a personal prayer he offered to God to allow him to live for 96 years.

Now aged 85, Paa George is optimistic God will answer his prayers as he is still hale and hearty.

“I know that I’m definitely going to die. I asked for only 96 years on earth. I told God not to add or reduce that age. I must go and rest. I’m 85 years now so it’s left with only 11 years for me to die,” he said in an interview on Accra-based XYZ TV.

He has, however, indicated that two years to his death, he will live life to the fullest and enjoy it in every way he can.