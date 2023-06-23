Kumawood actor and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Michael Afrane, has said irrespective of the machinations by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), James Gyakye Quayson will retain the Assin North seat for the party.

He indicated that even if he is jailed and in prison prior to the bye-election on June 27, 2023, he has no doubts residents will vote for him massively

The former MP for Assin North Constituency and parliamentary candidate for the NDC is facing criminal charges in court for perjury and if found guilty could face 10 years in prison in hard labour.

This also comes after he was accused of contesting the 2020 parliamentary election in the constituency as a dual citizen. A ruling from the Supreme Court directed his name be expunged from the list of parliamentarians.

Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV, the popular Kumawood actor emphasised that the people of Assin North Constituency have witnessed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government and NPP’s harsh and unfair treatment towards their Member of Parliament.

“Even if James Gyakye Quayson is in prison, the people of Assin North Constituency are eager to give him victory by voting massively for him,” Michael Afrane told Osei Kwadwo.

According to him, the “NPP can share all the rice in Ghana and goodies but they will still lose the elections. Assin North Constituency is different from Kumawu Constituency where NPP won the bye-elections after sharing rice, gari and money. It will never happen at Assin North,” he expressed optimism.

He added “The people of Assin North will vote based on development and they have witnessed massive developmental projects under the leadership of James Gyakye Quayson. It is not true that James Gyakye Quayson will be imprisoned so NPP members should stop spreading this propaganda. No amount of propaganda can give NPP victory in Assin North Constituency.”

ALSO READ: